Samsung Profit Jumps to Record High for Quarter

Samsung Electronics delivered its biggest-ever quarter of profits, shrugging off a year of tumult by leaning on its dominance as a supplier of electronics components that even its rivals can't do without.

Amazon Enters Singapore With a Pitch to Big Spenders

Amazon.com is launching in Singapore with a twist: It is targeting loyal, time-strapped shoppers by starting with its more limited one- and two-hour subscription delivery option.

Former Fiat Chrysler Executives Charged With Making Illegal Payments to UAW Leaders

A federal grand jury indicted a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive on charges he made illegal payments to United Auto Workers union leaders and pocketed money from a fund set up to train workers, U.S. officials said.

Viacom Out of the Running for Scripps Networks

Viacom is out of the running to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive, leaving Discovery Communications as the only remaining suitor in talks to purchase the cable TV programmer, people familiar with the situation said.

American Electric Power to Invest $4.5 Billion in Wind Farm Project

American Electric Power said it will spend $4.5 billion to develop the one of the largest wind farms in the U.S. and a related 350-mile transmission line.

Foxconn to Build $10 Billion Factory in U.S.

The company, which makes iPhones and other gadgets for Apple, plans to build a plant in Wisconsin that a White House official said will initially bring 3,000 jobs to the state.

Paypal Profit Rises as User Growth and Volume Hit Milestones

PayPal Holdings Inc. said that new milestones reached in user growth and payment volume helped boost its second-quarter profit by 27%.

Facebook Searches for New Ad Slots as Profit Spikes

Facebook's news feed is running out of room for advertisements, but the social media giant is making up for it with higher prices and new slots for ads in videos and its messaging apps. The company said profit spiked 71% in the second quarter.

Whole Foods Sales Fall Again

Whole Foods Market Inc. said Wednesday that comparable sales fell again in the latest quarter, extending a streak going back two years as the natural grocer faced up to tougher competition.

Restraining Orders Issued in Wells Fargo Client-Data Release

Two courts blocked a former Wells Fargo & Co. broker and his attorneys from sharing or reviewing data accidentally shared with them on tens of thousands of the bank's wealth-advisory clients.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)