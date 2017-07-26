Meg Whitman Steps Down From HP Board -- Update

HP Inc. said Wednesday that Meg Whitman, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s chief executive, was stepping down from its board of directors, effective immediately.

Chip Bergh, president and chief executive of Levi Strauss & Co., will succeed Ms. Whitman, who has recently swatted down rumors that she is being considered for chief executive of embattled Uber Technologies Inc. Mr. Bergh, who has been lead independent director at HP since March, will serve as independent board chairman.

Ms. Whitman had served as chair of HP since the separation of HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise in late 2015.

"HP has now been a stand-alone company for almost two years and I'm proud to have helped get the company off to a great start," said Ms. Whitman in prepared remarks.

Travis Kalanick's abrupt resignation last month as chief executive of Uber has kicked off a search for a leader to run the world's most valuable startup. Ms. Whitman, who also previously led internet auctioneer eBay Inc., was widely viewed as a strong candidate for consideration.

Ms. Whitman told The Wall Street Journal last month via a spokesman that she remained "fully committed to HPE" and she didn't plan to leave until the company's turnaround was complete.

July 26, 2017 19:00 ET (23:00 GMT)