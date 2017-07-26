On Our Radar

Linde AG 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Linde AG (LIN.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released July 28.

===

. Forecast Change Reported

2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16

Sales 4,288 -0.2% 8 4,298

EBITDA 1,044 +1% 7 1,032

EBIT 484 -14% 7 562

Profit before Taxes 416 -11% 3 468

Net Income Attributable 284 -13% 3 326

Earnings Per Share Adjusted 1.50 -14% 3 1.75

Dividend Per Share 3.94 +6% 15 3.70

Target Price 181.00 17

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

