Linde AG 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Linde AG (LIN.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released July 28.
===
. Forecast Change Reported
2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16
Sales 4,288 -0.2% 8 4,298
EBITDA 1,044 +1% 7 1,032
EBIT 484 -14% 7 562
Profit before Taxes 416 -11% 3 468
Net Income Attributable 284 -13% 3 326
Earnings Per Share Adjusted 1.50 -14% 3 1.75
Dividend Per Share 3.94 +6% 15 3.70
Target Price 181.00 17
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.
