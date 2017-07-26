Industrials Flat After Fed Statement -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were more or less flat in the wake of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

Continue Reading Below

Boeing shares rose after the aerospace giant boosted its profit projection for the year and said it would prepay some of its pension liabilities. Shares of the jet maker have almost doubled in the space of a year as airlines world-wide continue to build out their fleets.

The U.K. is set to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel powered cars by 2040, following a similar move by France.

Analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse said European stocks could continue to outperform U.S. stocks as gross-domestic product growth is still accelerating in many eurozone nations and technology disrupts more industries there. "We think the ECB will consistently err on the side of risking an asset bubble rather than derailing the recovery," added the Credit Suisse analysts, in a research note.

(-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

July 26, 2017 16:39 ET (20:39 GMT)