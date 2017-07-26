Health Care Down as Senate Rejects Bill to Repeal ACA Without Replacement- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies declined. The Senate blocked a measure to dismantle much of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement ready, as seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting against it.

Shares of health insurer Anthem rose after it boosted its full-year outlook as rising enrollment in its BlueCross BlueShield health-care plans bolstered second-quarter revenue and earnings.

