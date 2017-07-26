Financials Down After Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies fell in the wake of a relatively dovish Federal Reserve statement. Treasury yields slipped after the statement indicated muted expectations for an imminent rate rise.

Banks have already seen profits boosted by the Fed's rate increases and bank investors are eager for more increases.

Ameriprise Financial Rallied after the financial advisory posted second-quarter earnings ahead of some investors' expectations.

(-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

July 26, 2017 16:48 ET (20:48 GMT)