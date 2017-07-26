Coca-Cola Reports Better Than Expected Earnings

Coca-Cola Co. reported better than expected earnings in Chief Executive James Quincey's first period at the helm as the company continued working to cut costs and raise prices.

The beverage giant on Wednesday also lifted its full-year earnings outlook, forecasting adjusted earnings per share to be flat to down 2%, compared with guidance of a 1% to 3% decline from the year prior.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast full-year earnings of $1.89 per share, a 1% decline.

Coke's beverage volumes during the quarter were flat world-wide as growth in developed markets like Mexico and Spain offset weakness in Latin American markets. However, adjusted revenue grew 3% as the company shifted its focus to revenue growth over volume growth.

Currency weakness abroad and the stronger U.S. dollar have continued to weigh on results for the company, which generates about half its sales overseas but translates results into dollars.

Coke has been aiming to cut sugar from its products and diversify beyond soda as more countries consider special taxes on high-calorie drinks to combat rising rates of obesity and diabetes, and as consumers switch to healthier beverages. The company said low and no-calorie soda volume grew in the mid-single digits during the quarter.

In all, Coke reported earnings of $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, down from $3.45 billion, or 79 per share, a year earlier. Last year's quarter included the company's now-divested bottling business. On an adjusted basis the earnings fell to 59 cents per share. Revenue fell 16% to $9.7 billion, but organic revenue grew 3%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of 57 per share on $9.65 billion in sales.

Coke's adjusted gross margin expanded to 62.97% from 60.49% a year earlier.

Shares edged up to $45.39 premarket, after gaining 9% so far this year.

