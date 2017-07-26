China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, July 26 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,242,226 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 13,910 13,910 13,355 13,645 13,430 215 14 54
Sep-17 13,690 13,850 13,310 13,600 13,635 -35 681,534 430,406
Oct-17 13,910 13,910 13,445 13,645 13,720 -75 80 168
Nov-17 13,800 13,920 13,500 13,715 13,710 5 7,832 16,028
Jan-18 16,220 16,470 15,890 16,215 16,125 90 534,678 224,586
Mar-18 16,380 16,380 16,380 16,380 16,210 170 4 100
Apr-18 16,515 16,620 16,095 16,400 16,130 270 32 56
May-18 16,450 16,685 16,060 16,420 16,370 50 18,026 23,804
Jun-18 16,560 16,600 16,135 16,395 16,465 -70 20 46
Jul-18 16,350 16,360 16,340 16,350 16,320 30 6 14
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 26, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)