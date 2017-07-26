On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Wednesday, July 26 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 1,242,226 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 13,910 13,910 13,355 13,645 13,430 215 14 54

Sep-17 13,690 13,850 13,310 13,600 13,635 -35 681,534 430,406

Oct-17 13,910 13,910 13,445 13,645 13,720 -75 80 168

Nov-17 13,800 13,920 13,500 13,715 13,710 5 7,832 16,028

Jan-18 16,220 16,470 15,890 16,215 16,125 90 534,678 224,586

Mar-18 16,380 16,380 16,380 16,380 16,210 170 4 100

Apr-18 16,515 16,620 16,095 16,400 16,130 270 32 56

May-18 16,450 16,685 16,060 16,420 16,370 50 18,026 23,804

Jun-18 16,560 16,600 16,135 16,395 16,465 -70 20 46

Jul-18 16,350 16,360 16,340 16,350 16,320 30 6 14

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)