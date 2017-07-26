On Our Radar

Boeing Raises Annual Profit Guidance -- Update

By Ezequiel Minaya Features Dow Jones Newswires

Boeing Co. posted profit well above expectations in the second quarter and lifted its forecast for the year, although sales fell.

Shares, which have climbed nearly 58% over the past 12 months, were up 3% in premarket trading at $219.30

Boeing, the world's leading plane maker by deliveries, has been on a roll and last raised its forecast in April. The company has now beaten expectations in the last four quarters, after taking a rare loss a year ago amid special charges.

In all for the second quarter, Boeing earned $1.76 billion, or $2.89 a share, up from last year's loss of $234 million, or 37 cents a share.

Excluding nonrecurring items, the company earned an adjusted profit of $2.55 a share, topping the average analyst estimate for $2.30 a share, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue fell 8.1% to $22.74 billion on lower commercial aircraft deliveries. Analysts were looking for $23.02 billion in sales.

Boeing's backlog grew to $482 billion, including $27 billion of net orders during the most recent period.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $9.80 to $10 a share compared with previous guidance for $9.20 to $9.40 a share. Revenue is still expected between $90.5 billion to $92.5 billion, including between 760 to 765 commercial deliveries.

The aerospace giant shed more than 6,000 staff during the first half of the year, some 4% of its workforce. Executives have said the cost-cutting drive was crucial to remain competitive with Airbus SE. Boeing's European rival has in recent years claimed more than half of the market for single-aisle workhorse jets, clawing a lead in what for two decades had been an evenly balanced duopoly.

Boeing Co. Wednesday raised its full-year profit guidance and outlined plans to pay some of its big pension liabilities ahead of schedule.

The additional $3.5 billion pension payment highlights the aerospace company's confidence in boosting cash generated by sales of its commercial jetliners as Boeing prepares to boost output of the best-selling 737 and absorb a downturn in demand for larger aircraft.

Boeing shares were up more than 3% in pre-open trade, lifting its market value above $130 billion.

The pension payment would cover expected funding needs over the next four years and eliminates another risk for Boeing, while providing a tax benefit that lifts its cash flow.

Boeing shares have soared 36% this year as investors expressed more confidence about the demand for jets and the company's ability to convert its $500 billion order book into cash and profits. It now expects to buy back some $10 billion in stock this year.

The move came as Boeing reported forecast-beating second quarter profit, and the company raised its margin guidance as a mix of job cuts and efficiency measures boost productivity.

In all for the quarter, Boeing earned $1.76 billion, or $2.89 a share, up from last year's loss of $234 million, or 37 cents a share. Excluding nonrecurring items, the company earned an adjusted profit of $2.55 a share, topping the average analyst estimate for $2.30 a share, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue fell 8.1% to $22.7 billion, reflecting a dip in commercial and military jet deliveries.

The company retained its full-year guidance for delivering 760 to 765 jetliners. Its backlog rose to $482 billion, including $27 billion of net orders during the latest quarter.

Boeing now expects adjusted earnings of $9.80 to $10 a share compared with previous guidance for $9.20 to $9.40 a share. Revenue guidance was unchanged at $90.5 billion to $92.5 billion.

