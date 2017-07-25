WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jul 25

NEW CHALLENGE TO U.S. POWER: CHINESE EXCEPTIONALISM

China's once-reticent citizens see their country as economically, diplomatically and politically ascendant-and the U.S. in decline. The phenomenon bolsters President Xi's signature slogan exhorting the "China Dream."

ISRAEL REMOVES METAL DETECTORS AT JERUSALEM HOLY SITE

Israel began removing metal detectors from one of Jerusalem's holiest sites, aiming to defuse tensions after their installation triggered widespread anger and protests among Palestinians and across the wider Arab world.

AFGHAN LEADER STRUGGLES TO BUILD WORKING STATE AMID DYSFUNCTION

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani faces growing opposition in his fragile unity government and Taliban insurgents are inflicting mounting casualties. But he says in an interview he is determined to stay focused on building the machinery of state in a country plagued by chaos and corruption.

JAPAN'S SHINZO ABE STUMBLES ON RESPONSE TO CRONYISM ALLEGATIONS

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stumbled in an attempt to pull out of a career-threatening slump in popularity, reversing part of his response to allegations of cronyism and apologizing for what he called a mistake.

CHARLIE GARD'S CASE HIGHLIGHTS BALANCING ACT FACING U.K. COURTS

The high-profile battle in the British courts over the fate of Charlie Gard, a brain-damaged baby with an incurable genetic disorder, put a spotlight on the difficult role the U.K. judicial system often has to play when children's lives hang in the balance.

RUSSIA: BANK OFFICIAL'S MEETING WITH KUSHNER WASN'T ON KREMLIN'S BEHALF

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and the head of a sanctioned Russian bank was "not on behalf of the Kremlin."

IMF WARNS EUROZONE AGAINST COMPLACENCY, SEES SERIOUS THREATS

The immediate outlook for economic growth in the eurozone is "favorable," but that shouldn't distract attention from deep-seated problems that continue to threaten the currency area's cohesion, the International Monetary Fund warned.

SAUDI ARABIA AND ALLIES ADD NAMES TO QATAR TERROR LIST

Saudi Arabia and allies have added new organizations and individuals allegedly linked to Qatar to their terror lists, intensifying the protracted diplomatic standoff.

