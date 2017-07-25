Telecoms Flat Ahead of Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

Live: Trump holds 'Make America Great Again' rally in Ohio

Shares of telecommunications companies were flat ahead of earnings in the sector.

Viacom may enter the bidding for HGTV producer Scripps Networks Interactive after Discovery Communications attempted to buy its rival, The Wall Street Journal reported. A bid would constitute a bold strategic move from new Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish, who is attempting to revive Wall Street enthusiasm for the cable and movie studio's shares.

