U.S. Stocks Climb, Driven by Strong Earnings Reports

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed Tuesday, bolstered by a flurry of upbeat corporate earnings. The blue-chip index added 0.6%.

VIX on Pace to Shatter 24-Year-Old Record

A key measure of market volatility is on pace to set a new all-time low for the first time since 1993.

Senate Poised for First Vote in Obamacare Repeal Effort

The Senate braced for a long-anticipated vote Tuesday on whether to take the first step in resuscitating its Republican health-care overhaul after weeks of delays.

Weak Inflation in Focus at Fed's July Policy Meeting

Federal Reserve officials are likely to hold monetary policy steady at the conclusion of their two-day meeting Wednesday, but any changes in their policy statement will be scrutinized for clues about the path for interest rates and when they might start shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.

Greece Gets Solid Demand for First Bond Issuance in Three Years

Greece got solid demand Tuesday for its first bond issuance in three years, in what the government sees as the first of several moves that will enable the debt-ridden country to wean itself from new bailouts.

Weaker Dollar May Boost Corporate Results, and Stocks Could Follow

The U.S. dollar's unexpected fall this year is poised to boost the earnings of some of the biggest companies, adding another support for a stock market rally that some say is starting to look stretched.

Home-Price Growth Flattened in May

Home-price growth flattened across the U.S. in May, a sign that the rapid upward trajectory in the cost of buying a home may finally be coming to an end.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose in July

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose sharply in July, as Americans expressed increased faith in current and future economic conditions.

IMF Warns Eurozone Against Complacency, Sees Serious Threats

The immediate outlook for economic growth in the eurozone is "favorable, " but that shouldn't distract attention from deep-seated problems that continue to threaten the currency area's cohesion, the International Monetary Fund warned.

Canada: 'Essential' Revised Nafta Contain Dispute-Resolution Panel

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is "absolutely essential" that a revised North American Free-Trade Agreement contain a dispute-resolution panel, setting the stage for a showdown between Ottawa and the Trump administration ahead of trilateral talks next month.

July 25, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)