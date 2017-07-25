Senate Poised for First Vote in Obamacare Repeal Effort

The Senate braced for a long-anticipated vote Tuesday on whether to take the first step in resuscitating its Republican health-care overhaul after weeks of delays.

U.S. Stocks Climb, Driven by Strong Earnings Reports

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed Tuesday, bolstered by a flurry of upbeat corporate earnings. The blue-chip index added 0.6%.

Weak Inflation in Focus at Fed's July Policy Meeting

Federal Reserve officials are likely to hold monetary policy steady at the conclusion of their two-day meeting Wednesday, but any changes in their policy statement will be scrutinized for clues about the path for interest rates and when they might start shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.

Greece Gets Solid Demand for First Bond Issuance in Three Years

Greece got solid demand Tuesday for its first bond issuance in three years, in what the government sees as the first of several moves that will enable the debt-ridden country to wean itself from new bailouts.

Canada: 'Essential' Revised Nafta Contain Dispute-Resolution Panel

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that it was "absolutely essential" a revised North American Free Trade Agreement contain a dispute-resolution panel.

IMF Warns Eurozone Against Complacency, Sees Serious Threats

The immediate outlook for economic growth in the eurozone is "favorable, " but that shouldn't distract attention from deep-seated problems that continue to threaten the currency area's cohesion, the International Monetary Fund warned.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose in July

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose sharply in July, as Americans expressed increased faith in current and future economic conditions.

Home-Price Growth Flattened in May

Home-price growth flattened across the U.S. in May, a sign that the rapid upward trajectory in the cost of buying a home may finally be coming to an end.

ECB's Mersch Says Weak Inflation Shows Need for Stimulus

The eurozone still needs a "very substantial" amount of stimulus from the European Central Bank because inflation in the region remains too weak, said ECB official Yves Mersch.

BOJ's New Members Support 2% Inflation Target

The Bank of Japan's two new policy-board members pledged to hit the central bank's 2% price target, adding that an exit strategy shouldn't be outlined in public before inflation comes close to that level.

