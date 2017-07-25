Oil Gains on Saudi Push for Compliance With Output Cuts

Oil prices rose for the second day in a row, as investors found reassurance from OPEC's attempts to limit crude supply and signs of slowing production in the U.S.

Petronas Ends Canadian LNG Project

Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas said it was ending its multibillion-dollar plan to build a natural-gas export terminal on Canada's west coast, saying prolonged low natural-gas prices doomed the project.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 2.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

The Coming Squeeze for Shale Oil Drillers

Oil field services firms such as Halliburton and Schlumberger see more improvement in the U.S. shale patch, but their rising margins may come at the expense of oil and gas producers' profits.

Shell Nigeria Shuts Trans Niger Oil Pipeline Due to Leak

Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian unit said it had shut the Trans Niger Pipeline because of a leak at B-Dere in Ogoni land in the country's Niger Delta.

Former VW Executive to Plead Guilty in Emissions-Cheating Case

Former Volkswagen compliance executive Oliver Schmidt agreed to plead guilty in the U.S. to criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the German auto maker's yearslong emissions deception.

EPA Moves to Expedite Superfund Cleanup Projects

President Donald Trump's administration is moving ahead with a plan to accelerate the rehabilitation of Superfund sites, polluted locations designated by the government for long-term cleanup projects.

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Exports

Internal discord among OPEC members and big oil-producing allies spilled into public view as the group struggles with its efforts to raise prices for crude.

U.K. Opens Corruption Probe in Rio Tinto in Guinea

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office said Monday it opened an investigation into suspected corrupt activities by mining giant Rio Tinto in Guinea.

Western Union Opens New Front in Cash-Transfer War: Gas Stations

Western Union is turning gas-station attendants in Australia into money-transfer agents, reaching out to customers like taxi and Uber drivers looking to send cash at all hours of the day and night.

