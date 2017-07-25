AT&T's Results Top Wall Street Views

AT&T reported its third-straight quarterly revenue decline as it struggles to add-and retain-subscribers. Still, results beat Wall Street expectations

Viacom CEO Considers Costly Scripps Networks Acquisition

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish is contemplating what would be his boldest bet yet: an acquisition of Scripps Networks, operator of HGTV and Food Network. People familiar with the situation say Viacom is in talks to acquire the company, as is Discovery Communications.

SoftBank Boosts Bet on Ride Hailing With Play for Stake in Uber

SoftBank Group is angling for a piece of Uber Technologies, a move that would further the grand ambitions of SoftBank's charismatic founder and muddy the mix of alliances in the global ride-hailing business.

Trump Says Apple CEO Has Promised to Build 3 Plants in U.S.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said in an interview that Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook has committed to build three big manufacturing plants in the U.S., a surprising statement that would help fulfill his administration's economic goal of reviving American manufacturing.

Barnes & Noble Open to Discussing Call for Sale

Barnes & Noble said it is open to discussing an investor's call for the bookstore chain to hire an investment banker and put itself up for sale.

Michael Kors Shops for Glamour, Buys Jimmy Choo for $1.2 Billion

Luxury-fashion company Michael Kors has reached a deal to buy Jimmy Choo for around $1.2 billion, giving it a new avenue for growth as its core handbag market slows.

Former VW Executive to Plead Guilty in Emissions-Cheating Case

Former Volkswagen compliance executive Oliver Schmidt agreed to plead guilty in the U.S. to criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the German auto maker's yearslong emissions deception.

GM's Profit Drops as It Pulls Back Abroad to Bet on U.S. Market

General Motors' second-quarter net income plunged 42% on losses related to the sale of its European business and one-time charges linked to the company's exit from some emerging markets.

Petronas Ends Canadian LNG Project

Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas said it was ending its multibillion-dollar plan to build a natural-gas export terminal on Canada's west coast, saying prolonged low natural-gas prices doomed the project.

McDonald's Brings Back Customers With $1 Drinks, New Burgers

McDonald's posted better-than-expected earnings and said its $1 drinks promotion and a new line of burgers helped reverse a sales slump in the U.S.

July 25, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)