Viacom CEO Considers Costly Scripps Networks Acquisition

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish is contemplating what would be his boldest bet yet: an acquisition of Scripps Networks, operator of HGTV and Food Network. People familiar with the situation say Viacom is in talks to acquire the company, as is Discovery Communications.

Barnes & Noble Open to Discussing Call for Sale

Barnes & Noble said it is open to discussing an investor's call for the bookstore chain to hire an investment banker and put itself up for sale.

Michael Kors Shops for Glamour, Buys Jimmy Choo for $1.2 Billion

Luxury-fashion company Michael Kors has reached a deal to buy Jimmy Choo for around $1.2 billion, giving it a new avenue for growth as its core handbag market slows.

Former VW Executive to Plead Guilty in Emissions-Cheating Case

Former Volkswagen compliance executive Oliver Schmidt agreed to plead guilty in the U.S. to criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the German auto maker's yearslong emissions deception.

SoftBank Boosts Bet on Ride Hailing With Play for Stake in Uber

SoftBank Group is angling for a piece of Uber Technologies, a move that would further the grand ambitions of SoftBank's charismatic founder and muddy the mix of alliances in the global ride-hailing business.

GM's Profit Drops as It Pulls Back Abroad to Bet on U.S. Market

General Motors' second-quarter net income plunged 42% on losses related to the sale of its European business and one-time charges linked to the company's exit from some Asian markets.

McDonald's Brings Back Customers With $1 Drinks, New Burgers

McDonald's posted better-than-expected earnings and said its $1 drinks promotion and a new line of burgers helped reverse a sales slump in the U.S.

Caterpillar Boosts Outlook as Revenue Jumps 10%

Caterpillar boosted its revenue and profit outlook for the year as sales for its bulldozers, excavators and other equipment grew in many of its construction markets around the world.

UTC Warns Jet Makers That Poaching Service Business Will Mean Higher Prices

United Technologies Corp.'s boss warned Tuesday that the company may need to raise prices for its jet engines and aerospace parts, if airplane makers try to steal some of its lucrative maintenance business.

Toyota Nears Breakthrough in Electric-Car Batteries

Toyota Motor said it was nearing a major technological breakthrough in electric-car batteries, as the world's second-largest car maker accelerates its push to build all-electric vehicles.

July 25, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)