Vodafone Reports Drop in 1Q Revenue, Reiterates Fiscal Year Outlook

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) Friday reiterated its earnings outlook for the full year, as it reported a 3.3% drop in quarterly revenue.

The mobile phone operator recorded revenue of 11.47 billion euros ($13.27 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, down from EUR11.87 billion in the same period a year earlier. The drop in first-quarter revenue reflected the negative impact of foreign-exchange rate movements and de-consolidation of Vodafone Netherlands.

Service revenue for the period fell 4.6% to EUR10.28 billion. On an organic basis, service revenue increased 2.2%.

July 21, 2017 02:38 ET (06:38 GMT)