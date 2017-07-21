Recalls this week: toys, off-highway vehicles, scarves

More than 15,000 toys are being recalled this week because parts can break off and pose a choking hazard to infants. Other recalled consumer products include off-highway vehicles and scarves.

Continue Reading Below

Here's a more detailed look:

TOYS

DETAILS: The Winkel Colorburst teething and activity toy. It has multi-color plastic tubing inserted into a plastic cube with rattle beads inside. The model number and lot code are printed on the center of the cube and on the hang-tag and product packaging near the UPC code. Lot codes include 206880 DH; 206880 EH; 206880 HH; 206871 EH. They were sold at toy stores nationwide and online at www.manhattantoy.com and other websites from May 2015 through September 2016.

WHY: The plastic tubes on the product can become brittle and break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard to infants

INCIDENTS: Four reports of plastic tubes breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

HOW MANY: About 14,400 in the U.S. and about 1,000 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call The Manhattan Toy Company at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday or visit www.manhattantoy.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page.

OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES

DETAILS: All model year 2017 Polaris RZR 570 and RZR S 570 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs), including RZR EPS 570 or RZR S 570 EPS vehicles that have electronic power steering. Model number Z17VJE57AR was sold in red, model number Z17VHE57AU in silver and model number Z17VHA57A2 in white. The two-seat ROVs have "Polaris" stamped on the front grill and RZR or RZR S on the side of the rear cargo. The model number can be found on the manufacturing data label, near the right front fender. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame on the driver's side toward the rear of the vehicle. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com . They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2016 through June 2017.

WHY: The front brake can detach, posing crash and injury hazards.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,160.

FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. CT Monday and Friday, or visit www.polaris.com and click on "Off Road Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

HARNESS BELTS

DETAILS: 5-Point Camlock harness belts intended for use on off-highway vehicles. The belts have part numbers 53001B, 53007B and 53009B. These five-point camlock harness belts have five mounting points; two lap points, two points behind the seat and an additional strap between the legs. Only harness belts with a date code between May 2016 and May 2017 are included in the recall. They were sold at CJ Pony Parts Inc., Latemodel Restoration, Transamerican Auto Parts and other aftermarket auto parts stores nationwide and online at www.corbeau.com from April 2016 through April 2017.

WHY: One of the five harness belts can unlock during use and allow the user to fall out of or be thrown from the vehicle, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,000.

FOR MORE: Call Corbeau USA collect at 801-255-3737 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, send email to info@corbeau.com or visit www.corbeau.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page.

ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES

DETAILS: Model year 2014 Polaris Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The ATVs were sold in several colors. "Polaris" is printed on the front grill, and "Sportsman 570" is printed on the side panel. They were sold at Polaris dealers from April 2014 through May 2017. Details on models can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Polaris-Recalls-Sportsman-570-All-Terrain-Vehicles

WHY: Fuel can leak into the headlight pod, posing fuel leak and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: 30 reports of fuel leaks and four incidents involving a fire. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 25,600.

FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.polaris.com and click on "Off Road Safety Recalls" for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

SCARVES

DETAILS: Zorjar women's fashion scarves. On Amazon.com the scarves were sold as "Zorjar Women Beautiful Solid Color 100% Pure Silk Thin Long Shawl Wrap Scarf." The recalled scarves have a metal tassel in either gold or silver attached to the corner of the scarf. The scarves measure about 43 inches long by 70 inches wide and weigh 0.5 ounces per square yard. The scarf has a small black side seam label stating "100% silk." The scarves were sold in the following colors: Salmon, Pink Yellow, Yellow, Watermelon, Red, Coffee, Royal Blue, Rose, Beige, Wine Red, Light Purple, Black, Blue Green, Blackish Green, Gradient Purple Pink, Gradient Khaki Pink, Gradient Beige Green, Gradient Beige Wine, Gradient Green, Gradient Orange, Gradient Watermelon, Gradient Yellow Green, Gradient Rose, Gradient Royal Blue, Gradient Light Blue, Gradient Light Purple and Gradient Khaki.

WHY: The women's scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,700.

FOR MORE: Send email to Zorjar at jameicheng@163.com for more information.