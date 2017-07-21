Oil Gains Amid Signs of Shrinking Stocks

Oil prices advanced Friday as stronger signs of a shrinking global glut and increased demand continue to emerge.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.51% to $49.55 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.43% at $47.12 a barrel.

U.S. oil inventories have been falling for several months even with continued output growth, suggesting demand increases are gathering steam. Meanwhile, there have been reports that end-of-May oil storage in Saudi Arabia was at its lowest level since the start of 2012.

"The support comes from the large inventory decline around the world," said Giovanni Staunovo, an energy analyst at UBS.

A more subdued dollar, which makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies, is also lifting crude prices, Staunovo added.

On the demand side, China is set to significantly loosen restrictions on private firms entering the domestic distribution and storage space. That "may spur an upsurge in private storage-capacity growth," said BMI Research, and boost crude imports. China recently ousted the U.S. as world's biggest recipient of international oil, taking in an average 8.5 million barrels a day in the first half of 2017.

Investors are next looking to Friday's weekly U.S. oil-rig data and Monday's meeting of delegates from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to review the continuing production-cut deal and discuss adding Nigeria and Libya to the pact. The two countries are currently exempt but have seen output rise sharply this year.

"Any talk of deeper cuts is likely to prove bullish for prices in the short term," said an ING Bank morning note.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--rose 0.22% to $1.61 a gallon. ICE gas oil changed hands at $495.25 a metric ton, down $0.92 from the previous settlement.

