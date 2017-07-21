Eurozone Inflation Seen Undershooting ECB's Target

Inflation in the eurozone is forecast to further undershoot the European Central Bank's 2% target over the next two years, underlining one of the difficulties the central bank will face as it ponders withdrawing its aggressive monetary policy.

Global Shares Fall, Bond Yields Decline as Euro Strengthens

Global equities edged lower on Friday as investors continued to digest the latest round of messaging from central banks.

Oil Gains Amid Signs of Shrinking Stocks

Oil prices advanced as stronger signs of a shrinking global glut and increased demand continue to emerge.

Short Sellers Give Up as Stocks Run to New Records

Flummoxed by a rally that this week produced its 27th S&P 500 record of the year, investors are backing off bets that major indexes are headed downward.

RBA's Debelle Seeks to Calm Speculation on Interest Rates

Australia's central bank deputy governor on Friday tried to hose down overheating market speculation that the RBA has signaled rate increases to come.

Special Counsel Investigating Possible Money Laundering by Manafort

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating possible money laundering by Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, as part of his criminal investigation into what U.S. intelligence agencies say was a Kremlin-backed campaign to meddle in the presidential election.

Proposals Coming to Improve Electronic Money Transfers

A Federal Reserve-sponsored task force is preparing to unveil proposals by financial institutions, payments providers, trade groups and others to improve the decades-old U.S. systems for moving money electronically.

IMF Falls Short of Transparency Rules as Key Discussions Remain Secret

The International Monetary Fund provides public access to board-meeting minutes only up to 2010, even though its guidelines require that such information should be available for more-recent deliberations.

Here's What Kept Bank Stocks Down This Week

The five large U.S. banks with a major Wall Street presence beat analysts' earnings expectations over the past week, sometimes by a wide margin. Yet with one exception, the banks' shares all sold off in response to the results.

CBO Says Revised Senate Plan Would Increase Uninsured by 22 Million

The number of people without health insurance would rise by 22 million in a decade if a revised Senate Republican bill replaced large parts of the Affordable Care Act, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)