Shares Fall in Asia-Pacific Region

Equities across the Asia-Pacific region were lower on Friday, but Australian stocks pared some of their early losses following a sharp fall in the Australian dollar.

RBA's Debelle Seeks to Calm Speculation on Interest Rates

Australia's central bank deputy governor on Friday tried to hose down overheating market speculation that the RBA has signaled rate increases to come.

Special Counsel Investigating Possible Money Laundering by Manafort

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating possible money laundering by Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, as part of his criminal investigation into what U.S. intelligence agencies say was a Kremlin-backed campaign to meddle in the presidential election.

Proposals Coming to Improve Electronic Money Transfers

A Federal Reserve-sponsored task force is preparing to unveil proposals by financial institutions, payments providers, trade groups and others to improve the decades-old U.S. systems for moving money electronically.

IMF Falls Short of Transparency Rules as Key Discussions Remain Secret

The International Monetary Fund provides public access to board-meeting minutes only up to 2010, even though its guidelines require that such information should be available for more-recent deliberations.

Here's What Kept Bank Stocks Down This Week

The five large U.S. banks with a major Wall Street presence beat analysts' earnings expectations over the past week, sometimes by a wide margin. Yet with one exception, the banks' shares all sold off in response to the results.

CBO Says Revised Senate Plan Would Increase Uninsured by 22 Million

The number of people without health insurance would rise by 22 million in a decade if a revised Senate Republican bill replaced large parts of the Affordable Care Act, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office.

Hedge Funds Aren't Quite Dead Yet As $6 Billion Comes In

For the first time since 2015, hedge funds have reason for cheer. The hedge-fund industry ended a record six consecutive quarters of investor outflows in the second quarter by raising more than $6 billion as a group.

Gas Everywhere but No Way to Ship It

Natural gas pipeline delays in the Marcellus and Utica shale producing regions have caused a sharp discount for gas sold in the region.

Brazil Raises Taxes on Fuels

Brazil will double some taxes on fuels as the government struggles to cut its budget deficit, the country's finance and planning ministries said Thursday.

July 21, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)