GE Cuts Costs But Shares Tumble on Weak Profit Outlook

General Electric improved its cash flow and ramped up cost cutting efforts-two areas of investor focus-in Chief Executive Jeff Immelt's last quarter at the helm.

Private-Equity Giants Wade Into Payments-Sector Frenzy

Blackstone and CVC have teamed up on a $3.8 billion bid for U.K. online payments processor Paysafe Group, joining a wave of consolidation in the payments sector.

U.S. Expands Security Checks for International Flights

The U.S. is requiring closer security checks on some inbound international flights, U.S. and European airlines said Friday, at a time U.S. officials have raised concerns about terrorists planning to attack planes.

Mexico's Grupo Bimbo to Buy Chicago-Based East Balt Bakeries

Mexico's Grupo Bimbo agreed to buy Chicago-based East Balt Bakeries in a $650 million deal that will add eight countries to its global reach.

Wal-Mart, Amazon Rivalry Spreads to Forklifts

Wal-Mart has agreed to invest in Plug Power Inc. and buy more of its fuel-cell-powered machines, a move that mirrors a deal struck by Amazon earlier this year.

Siemens Cuts Russia Presence After Turbines End Up in Crimea

Siemens announced measures to reduce its presence in Russia, including its exit from joint venture Interautomatika, after four gas turbines delivered by one of the German company's Russian partners for a power plant project turned up in Russian-occupied Crimea, possibly violating European Union sanctions.

Cellphone Bills in India Inch Closer to Zero

India's richest man said his cellular company has developed an inexpensive, web-enabled mobile phone for the masses, a move that could force some of the world's leading phone makers to slash prices to stay competitive.

Synchrony Financial Beats Forecasts

Synchrony Financial, the largest store credit card issuer in the U.S., reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, results largely due to consumers taking on more debt.

Don't Trust Capital One's Math

Capital One sees default rates declining after a worrying jump, but investors should stay skeptical.

Blackstone Made Bid to Buy Hotel Investor RLJ Lodging Trust

Blackstone Group recently made a roughly $3 billion bid to buy RLJ Lodging Trust, a move that if successful would end RLJ's agreement to acquire rival hotel investor FelCor Lodging Trust.

July 21, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)