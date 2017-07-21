General Electric Makes Progress on Cost-Cutting

Continue Reading Below

General Electric improved its cash flow and ramped up cost cutting efforts-two areas of investor focus-in Chief Executive Jeff Immelt's last quarter at the helm.

Private-Equity Giants Wade Into Payments-Sector Frenzy

Blackstone and CVC have teamed up on a $3.8 billion bid for U.K. online payments processor Paysafe Group, joining a wave of consolidation in the payments sector.

Wal-Mart, Amazon Rivalry Spreads to Forklifts

Wal-Mart has agreed to invest in Plug Power Inc. and buy more of its fuel-cell-powered machines, a move that mirrors a deal struck by Amazon earlier this year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance's Ambani Launches Low-Cost Mobile Phone for India

India's richest man said his cellular company has developed an inexpensive, web-enabled mobile phone for the masses, a move that could force some of the world's leading phone makers to slash prices to stay competitive.

Blackstone Made Bid to Buy Hotel Investor RLJ Lodging Trust

Blackstone Group recently made a roughly $3 billion bid to buy RLJ Lodging Trust, a move that if successful would end RLJ's agreement to acquire rival hotel investor FelCor Lodging Trust.

The Rise of AIG's New CEO

Brian Duperreault began his career at AIG, and he now returns as CEO with a plan to grow the struggling insurance giant.

Big Tobacco Finds Surprise Allies in Smokeless Push

Tobacco companies want U.S. regulators to bless smokeless tobacco as a safer alternative to smoking, as cigarette consumption falls. In its campaign, Big Tobacco has unusual supporters: some public-health advocates.

NASA Finds Ways to Prevent Battery Fires

NASA research to prevent catastrophic fires on vehicles in orbit soon is expected to make personal robots, audio gear and other electronics safer on the ground.

Microsoft Profit Jumps, Fueled by Cloud Computing

Microsoft continued its rebirth as a force in cloud-computing, posting stronger-than-expected gains in its business of selling web-based services to corporate customers.

Capital One Profit, Revenue Rise

Capital One Financial's second-quarter results beat analyst estimates and were helped by a ramp-up in credit-card balances industrywide and the rise in interest rates.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)