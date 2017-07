Advertising firm WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Thursday its global marketing communications agency Grey, has acquired a majority stake in Extrême-Sensio in France, for an undisclosed sum.

Continue Reading Below

WPP shares at 0830 GMT up 1.2%, at 1,578 pence.

-Write to Razak Musah Baba at razak.baba@wsj.com; Twitter: @Raztweet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2017 04:46 ET (08:46 GMT)