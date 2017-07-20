What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 20, 2017).

Trump implored Republican senators to revive their bid to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, after the effort hit a wall earlier this week.

The Supreme Court reinstated Trump plans to keep many refugees from entering the U.S., but blocked sweeping travel curbs on extended families of American residents.

U.S.-China economic talks ended without any concrete agreement or future agenda, leaving Trump's efforts to recast trade ties in limbo.

Trump called on states to turn over voter records as his election-integrity panel held its first meeting.

Three Trump campaign aides are set to speak with Senate panels as part of the election-meddling probes.

GOP Sen. McCain of Arizona has been diagnosed with a type of brain cancer known as a glioblastoma.

Sessions ordered the Justice Department to resume participating in asset seizures by local police.

Turkey's news agency released a map purportedly showing where U.S. forces are deployed in Syria.

Lawmakers are set to overhaul the GI Bill, making benefits more widely available for a longer period.

France's top general quit in a feud with Macron over military spending.

Germany rebuked Turkey for jailing a German activist and suggested EU aid to Ankara could be cut.

