SSE on Track for Fiscal Year Dividend Increase in Line With Inflation

U.K. gas and electricity supplier SSE PLC (SSE.LN) said Thursday it is continuing to target a full-year dividend increase at least in line with inflation despite facing challenges such as warmer weather reducing demand for heating.

The average temperature in the U.K. in the three months to June 30, the first quarter of SSE's financial year, was 0.9 centigrade higher than the previous year, the company said.

Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

July 20, 2017 02:43 ET (06:43 GMT)