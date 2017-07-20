Investors Brace for Clues on ECB's Tapering Plans

Financial markets seesawed last month after ECB President Mario Draghi signaled that the bank might soon scale back its $70 billion a month bond-buying program. He has a chance to expand on that idea on Thursday.

Bank of Japan Delays Inflation Target Date-Again

Japan's central bank pushed back its forecast for reaching 2% inflation for a sixth time under the leadership of Haruhiko Kuroda, further highlighting Japan's struggle to achieve stable price growth.

China Seeing Most Balanced Cross-Border Capital Flows in 3 Years

China is seeing the most balanced cross-border capital flows in three years thanks to stabilized yuan-rate expectations, the country's foreign exchange regulator said Thursday.

Japan's Exports Gain for 7th Straight Month in June

Japanese exports rose 9.7% in June from a year ago, helped by steady demand overseas for semiconductors and related equipment as well as a weaker yen.

Duo of Central Bank Meetings Drive Stocks

Global stocks were mostly higher after a record run on Wall Street, on a busy day set to include two central bank meetings and a flurry of corporate results.

How Quants Calm the Stock Market

One factor helping to keep the VIX and realized volatility extremely low is quant funds that are discovering surprises before they can create big stock-market moves.

Oil Struggles After Rise in U.S. Output

Crude prices ticked lower Thursday as the market came under pressure from increased U.S. production, despite signs of a drawdown in stocks.

Australia's Job Market Remains Strong

Australia's resource-rich economy posted an impressive full-time employment growth in June, adding to a picture of a rapidly improving job market, a trend that has currency and bond market traders buzzing about the potential for higher interest rates soon.

House Lawmakers Put Definition of 'Systemically Important' in Play

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is seeking to change the way the government designates banks as being "systemically important," a label that triggers tougher oversight.

CBO Says Obamacare Repeal Would Increase Uninsured by 32 Million by 2026

A Senate Republican push to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cause 32 million more people to be without insurance coverage by 2026 and decrease federal deficits by $473 billion, according to a new federal report released Wednesday.

