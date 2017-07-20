Malaysia's Maxis 2Q Net Profit Climbs 17.6% on Year

Maxis Bhd. (6012.KU), a Malaysian mobile-phone network operator, said Thursday its net profit for the second quarter ended June climbed 17.6% on-year, helped by lower commissions, network, marketing costs and depreciation.

Net profit for the April-June period rose to 574 million ringgit (US$133.91 million) from MYR488 million a year ago, it said in a local stock-exchange filing.

Revenue climbed 3.3% to MYR2.17 billion during the quarter from MYR2.10 billion a year ago.

Maxis, controlled by Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan, said it expects service revenue, absolute earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and base capital expenditure to remain at levels similar to 2016.

It said it will continue to focus on strengthening its network leadership and deliver differentiated digital experience for its customers.

Shares of the company were 1.3% lower at MYR5.49 at midday break, prior to the earnings release. The local benchmark stock index was down 0.11%.

