Hong Kong June Headline CPI Up 1.9% on Year; Below Expectations

Hong Kong's composite consumer price index in June rose 1.9% from a year ago, easing slightly from May and falling short of forecasts, the Census and Statistics Department said Thursday.

June's gain compared with the previous month's 2.0% increase. It also came in lower than the median 2.1% rise that had been forecast by four economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires.

The upside risks to inflation should be limited in the near term against a backdrop of steadily increasing local costs and low external price pressures, a government spokesman said in a statement.

July 20, 2017 05:01 ET (09:01 GMT)