Delta’s LaGuardia renovation plan approved, without Goldman Sachs financing

Officials at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Thursday approved a revised plan from Delta Air Lines (DAL) to build a new terminal at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, without funding from Goldman Sachs.

Continue Reading Below

The $4 billion project will be funded mostly by Delta, which will provide $3.4 billion, as well as the Port Authority, which committed a fixed amount of no more than $600 million. The airline will also be held accountable for any cost overruns.

“Following a period of fiscal review, Delta has opted to directly fund and finance the costs of its LaGuardia redevelopment project, an arrangement that Delta and Goldman Sachs agree is in the best interest of both parties,” a Delta spokesperson told FOX Business.

Goldman Sachs had no comment on the matter.