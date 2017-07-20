CK Infrastructure 1st-Half Net Profit HK$5.66 Billion

CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (1038.HK) reported a 2.6% rise in first-half net profit, partly on higher sales and interest income from infrastructure investments.

The company said Thursday it recorded a net profit of 5.66 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$724 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with HK$5.51 billion a year earlier.

The company's first-half revenue was HK$13.98 billion, slightly lower than the HK$14.06 billion it reported a year earlier.

It declared an interim dividend of HK$0.67 per share, up from HK$0.63 a year ago.

July 20, 2017 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)