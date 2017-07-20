On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, July 20 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 1,167,856 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 13,645 14,060 13,630 13,825 13,560 265 58 54

Sep-17 14,065 14,320 13,940 14,095 13,680 415 812,150 447,460

Oct-17 14,110 14,375 14,040 14,145 13,815 330 232 200

Nov-17 14,005 14,320 13,965 14,120 13,715 405 4,224 11,724

Jan-18 16,470 16,690 16,305 16,485 15,965 520 339,626 173,202

Mar-18 16,600 16,600 16,480 16,520 16,160 360 34 90

Apr-18 16,490 16,735 16,485 16,600 16,245 355 20 56

May-18 16,520 16,800 16,475 16,635 16,130 505 11,494 15,906

Jun-18 16,460 16,765 16,460 16,620 16,040 580 18 48

Jul-18 - - - 16,320 16,320 0 0 4

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

