China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, July 20 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,167,856 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 13,645 14,060 13,630 13,825 13,560 265 58 54
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Sep-17 14,065 14,320 13,940 14,095 13,680 415 812,150 447,460
Oct-17 14,110 14,375 14,040 14,145 13,815 330 232 200
Nov-17 14,005 14,320 13,965 14,120 13,715 405 4,224 11,724
Jan-18 16,470 16,690 16,305 16,485 15,965 520 339,626 173,202
Mar-18 16,600 16,600 16,480 16,520 16,160 360 34 90
Apr-18 16,490 16,735 16,485 16,600 16,245 355 20 56
May-18 16,520 16,800 16,475 16,635 16,130 505 11,494 15,906
Jun-18 16,460 16,765 16,460 16,620 16,040 580 18 48
Jul-18 - - - 16,320 16,320 0 0 4
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 20, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)