Now that the season seven of Game of Thrones is here, it's time to answer the burning question on everybody's mind: If the characters had to schlep it in the real world, how would they find gainful employment?

Continue Reading Below

Thanks to a new infographic from the resume-builder Novoresume, you don't have to rack your brain too hard puzzling it all out. Check below to see what jobs GoT's cast of characters would hold in the 21st century: