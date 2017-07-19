Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at Records

Broad gains in U.S. stocks sent major indexes to a trio of records. The Dow industrials, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit new highs, with all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 posting gains.

Markets to Fed: Please Leave Us Alone

Criticism of exotic Fed tools such as quantitative easing stands to gain in prominence because it is shared by some of the people who may one day run the Federal Reserve.

House Lawmakers Put Definition of 'Systemically Important' in Play

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is seeking to change the way the government designates banks as being "systemically important," a label that triggers tougher oversight.

U.S. Housing Starts Jumped in June

U.S. housing starts rebounded in June, promising to help ease a national shortage of single-family homes and restrain price growth in coming months.

Oil Rises on Bigger-Than-Expected Inventory Decline

Oil prices climbed to a six-week high Wednesday after a U.S. government report showed sharp drawdowns in oil and fuel stockpiles.

U.S.-China Trade Talks Yield Little Substance

Trump administration economic officials negotiated with their Chinese counterparts in a bid to shrink a large U.S. trade deficit with the world's second-largest economy, trying to strike balance between cooperation and confrontation.

Veteran U.S. Official to Lead Nafta Talks

The Trump administration has tapped a veteran trade official involved in the original negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement to lead new talks with Canada and Mexico on an overhaul of the agreement starting next month.

Markets' Steady Climb in 2017 Defies Historic Odds

Three major stock-market benchmarks in the U.S., Europe and Asia have avoided pullbacks this year, commonly defined as 5% declines from recent highs.

Traders Falter in Worst First Half for Commodities Since 2010

Major commodity players such as banks and hedge funds have stumbled, as low volatility and a faltering oil recovery derailed returns during the first half.

'Fiduciary' Rule Accelerates Account Shift Across Brokerage Industry

A new retirement-savings rule that began to take effect last month is already having an impact on the brokerage industry.

