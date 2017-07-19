Traders Falter in Worst First Half for Commodities Since 2010

Major commodity players such as banks and hedge funds have stumbled, as low volatility and a faltering oil recovery derailed returns during the first half.

U.S. Housing Starts Rose in June

U.S. housing starts rebounded last month, signaling positive momentum for home builders trying to meet solid buyer demand.

Markets to Fed: Please Leave Us Alone

Criticism of exotic Fed tools such as quantitative easing stands to gain in prominence because it is shared by some of the people who may one day run the Federal Reserve.

Stocks Boosted by Strong Corporate Earnings

Global stocks inched higher, supported by a bounce in the technology sector and better-than-expected corporate results.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Make Over $100,000? Don't Worry, Be Happy

Oil Subdued Amid Expectation for Rising Crude Stocks

Oil prices were mainly flat, as investors awaited new U.S. government data that was expected to show an increase in U.S. crude inventories last week.

ECB Chief Expected to Reinforce Tightening Signals

When European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi faces the media on Thursday after the bank's latest policy meeting, he is expected to let stand his earlier hint at a possible reduction of the ECB's giant bond-buying program.

Iceland Central Bank's Challenges Eased by Stimulus Cuts Abroad

Iceland's central bank chief expects his job to become easier if leading central banks make further moves to withdraw the stimulus they have provided since the global financial crisis.

Where Will Banks Go After Brexit? Frankfurt Takes Early Lead

Germany's financial hub is taking an early lead in attracting banking businesses in the anticipation of Britain exiting the European Union. Its main asset: it is predictable.

Where Are the Dips? The Weird, Unsettling Rise of Global Stocks This Year

Three major stock-market benchmarks in the U.S., Europe and Asia have avoided pullbacks this year, commonly defined as 5% declines from recent highs.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)