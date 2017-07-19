Morgan Stanley Tops Goldman in Trading Again

Morgan Stanley said its second-quarter profit rose to $1.76 billion as the Wall Street firm's traders delivered strong results, topping rival Goldman Sachs for the second straight quarter. Earnings and revenue beat expectations.

Old Worries Await GE's New Chief

GE's quarterly results, due Friday, will give the company's incoming boss a taste of what he is up against: concerns about long-term profit goals and generating cash in the short term.

Spice Maker McCormick Adds French's Mustard to Its Shelf

McCormick said it agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division, whose brands include French's mustard, for $4.2 billion, the latest in a wave of deal activity in packaged foods.

Akzo Nobel Chief Quits Over Health

Dutch paint giant Akzo Nobel said its chief executive has resigned for health reasons, though the unexpected move won't slow its plan to spin off its chemicals business to appease shareholders.

Wanda Finds Second Buyer After Sunac Deal Draws Scrutiny

The Chinese property and entertainment giant controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin has brought in a new buyer for most of its hotels and disclosed that its theme-park assets were more than $6.73 billion in debt.

Apple Picks New Chief for One of Its Toughest Markets: China

The tech titan has named Isabel Ge Mahe to a newly created executive role to oversee operations in a market where the iPhone maker faces increasingly fierce competition and regulatory challenges.

U.S. Bancorp Profit Rises as Loans Pick Up Pace

U.S. Bancorp said its second-quarter earnings rose to $1.5 billion, just beating Wall Street estimates as customers took out more loans and the bank benefited from recent interest-rate increases.

Samsung's Siri Rival, Bixby, Hopes to Have You at 'Hello'

After a string of delays, the English-language version of Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby has launched in the U.S., presenting a new rival to Apple's Siri.

Smartphone Makers Join Apple's Battle Against Qualcomm

A group of leading smartphone manufacturers are joining Apple in a legal battle against Qualcomm, claiming that the chip maker charges excessive patent licenses and violates antitrust laws.

Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks in Merger Talks

Discovery Communications is in talks to combine with Scripps Networks Interactive, people familiar with the situation said, a deal that would unite two media companies trying to chart a course in a cable-TV industry being upended by digital consumption.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)