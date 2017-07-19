China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, July 19 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,211,348 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 13,215 13,855 13,215 13,560 13,305 255 20 62
Sep-17 13,490 14,070 13,420 13,680 13,515 165 872,474 483,328
Oct-17 13,510 14,145 13,510 13,815 13,555 260 264 216
Nov-17 13,505 14,080 13,480 13,715 13,545 170 4,316 11,612
Jan-18 15,660 16,465 15,610 15,965 15,660 305 327,598 175,620
Mar-18 15,840 16,275 15,840 16,160 15,805 355 20 94
Apr-18 15,885 16,575 15,840 16,245 15,775 470 26 62
May-18 15,825 16,665 15,755 16,130 15,790 340 6,614 15,282
Jun-18 15,730 16,450 15,730 16,040 15,765 275 12 36
Jul-18 15,905 16,740 15,905 16,320 15,745 575 4 4
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 19, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)