China Resources Land Plans to Issue up to CNY5 Billion Worth of Notes

By Joanne Chiu Features Dow Jones Newswires

China Resources Land Ltd. said after markets closed Wednesday that it plans raise up to 5 billion yuan ($740.5 million) by selling medium-term notes in China.

The proposed medium-term notes include CNY3.5 billion worth of three-year notes and CNY1.5 billion worth of notes with a maturity of five years.

It plans to use the net proceeds for property development and as additional liquidity.

July 19, 2017 20:47 ET (00:47 GMT)