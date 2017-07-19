China Resources Land Plans to Issue up to CNY5 Billion Worth of Notes

China Resources Land Ltd. said after markets closed Wednesday that it plans raise up to 5 billion yuan ($740.5 million) by selling medium-term notes in China.

The proposed medium-term notes include CNY3.5 billion worth of three-year notes and CNY1.5 billion worth of notes with a maturity of five years.

It plans to use the net proceeds for property development and as additional liquidity.

July 19, 2017 20:47 ET (00:47 GMT)