Simplify the Recruitment Process With Google Hire

Google wants to make it easier for G Suite customers to find and hire the right talent.

Hire, a new recruiting app for small and mid-sized businesses, integrates with G Suite apps like Gmail and Google Calendar, and promises to help you "identify talent, build strong candidate relationships, and efficiently manage the interview process end-to-end," Google Cloud Project Manager Berit Johnson wrote in a Tuesday blog post.

"Hire and G Suite are made to work well together so recruiting team members can focus on their top priorities instead of wasting time copy-pasting across tools," Johnson wrote.

With Hire, SMBs can manage job postings, gather candidate applications, screen and interview candidates, and collect feedback from the interviewing team. Recruiting team members can communicate with candidates in Gmail or Hire, and the messages will automatically sync to both platforms. Recruiters can check an interviewer's Calendar to schedule inside Hire, which will come in handy when setting up a sit-down.

The platform automatically includes some pertinent information in Calendar invites, like a candidate's contact information, the full interview schedule, and a list of questions on which each interviewer should focus. You can also "analyze and visualize" candidate data in Sheets.

Johnson said the Hire product team conducted "hundreds of user-testing sessions and worked with early adopter customers for more than a year to simplify and optimize every aspect of the user experience."

Citing a study from Bersin by Deloitte, Johnson said it takes companies 52 days, on average, to fill an open position and costs $4,000 to interview, schedule, and assess each candidate.

Hire is available to all US-based businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees. Pricing varies based on your company size, but expect to pay a fee per user/per month.

Last month, Google launched a new job search experience for desktops and mobile devices; just type "jobs near me," "teaching jobs," or a similar query into Google to see what's available in your area.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.