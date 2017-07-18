Philips Buys TomTec Imaging for Undisclosed Sum

Royal Philips NV (PHIA.AE) is acquiring TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, a provider of intelligent image analysis software, especially for diagnostic ultrasound for an undisclosed sum.

Continue Reading Below

The Dutch health-technology company said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to buy TomTec to help Philips' leadership position in cardiac ultrasound, and support the company's further expansion in other clinical areas, such as obstetrics and gynecology.

Completion of the transaction is expected later Tuesday.

-Write to Razak Musah Baba at razak.baba@wsj.com; Twitter: @Raztweet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2017 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)