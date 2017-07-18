Dollar Slumps After Trump's Latest Setback

Investors dumped the U.S. currency after Republican lawmakers effectively killed a contentious health-care bill-the latest sign that President Trump is having trouble implementing his policy agenda.

U.K. Inflation Eases Unexpectedly in June

U.K. consumer inflation slowed unexpectedly in June, offering a tentative sign that a lengthy squeeze on households since last year's Brexit vote may be easing slightly.

Global Stocks Lower as U.S. Dollar Weakens

Global stocks were under pressure Tuesday as the dollar fell to postelection lows after Senate Republicans gave up their efforts to dismantle and replace much of the Affordable Care Act.

Oil Edges Up Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Oil prices recovered slightly after a weeklong rally fizzed overnight on fresh data that showed U.S. production would continue to trend higher this year.

RBA Estimates Cash Rate Target of 3.5% Over Time

Australia's central bank said it estimates the neutral nominal cash rate would be around 200 basis points above its current level, adding monetary policy has been expansionary for about 5 years.

China Sees Continued Important Role for Investment in GDP Growth

As Beijing highlighted the role of consumption in propelling its economic expansion, it also emphasized the part that infrastructure investment plays in driving growth.

Cargo Imports Surged at U.S. Seaports in June

U.S. importers are on pace to bring more goods through the country's seaports this summer than last, building up inventories in a sign of growing hopes that the economy will pick up steam this fall.

Investors Are Digging Deeper for Value

As valuations rise to the highest levels in years, some investors are shifting funds into the market's least-loved investments.

SEC's Piwowar Urges Easing of Audit Rule for Smaller Firms

Securities regulators should consider exempting smaller public companies from accounting rules passed after the financial scandals that felled Enron Corp. and other firms, an SEC commissioner said Monday.

Proxy Fights Are a Rarity for Peltz's Trian

Trian Fund Management doesn't wage proxy fights often, but when it does, it goes big. The activist investor launched a campaign to get co-founder Nelson Peltz elected to the board of Procter & Gamble. Worth $222 billion, P&G is the largest company to ever face such a campaign.

July 18, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)