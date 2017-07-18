MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Set To Open A Little Higher, Helped By Netflix's Jump

Dollar falls after Senate's health care bill is scuppered

U.S. stock futures on Tuesday pointed to a small step up at the open, powered in part by Netflix Inc.'s earnings-driven leap in premarket trading.

Investors are waiting for fresh figures on import prices and the housing market, as well as for another raft of quarterly results from household names such as Charles Schwab Corp.

S&P 500 futures held steady at 2,458.75, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures nudged 14 points higher to 21,595. Nasdaq-100 futures were up 3.75 points, to 5,858.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Dow finished down by less than 0.1%, edging away from their all-time closing highs hit Friday. The Nasdaq Composite added less than 0.1%, creeping closer to its June 8 record close.

The dollar fell against its main rivals after Republican leaders in the Senate late Monday ditched their effort to repeal and simultaneously replace Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act.

Individual movers: Shares in Netflix jumped in premarket action after the streaming giant late Monday posted larger-than-expected growth in subscribers while reporting quarterly earnings.

Schwab, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) , Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) , Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) , Bank of America Corp. (BAC) , Lockheed Martin Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) are among the companies expected to post earnings before the open.

Economic news: A June reading on U.S. import prices is slated to hit at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by a July figure for a home builders' index at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

Other markets: Oil futures were edging up, recovering a little from the prior day's slump. European equities were mostly lower, while Asian markets closed mixed. Gold futures traded modestly higher.

