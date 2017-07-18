IHOP pancakes sell for 59 cents per short stack today

IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary by selling a short stack of three buttermilk pancakes for just 59 cents on Tuesday.

“While 59 may seem like an odd, in-between year to commemorate, at IHOP we believe that every moment is worth celebrating, and that every party is better with hot, freshly-made pancakes,” said Alisa Gmelich, IHOP’s vice president of marketing.

The 59-cent promotion is available at all participating U.S.-based IHOP stores from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last, the restaurant chain said. The promotion is limited to one order per person.

IHOP says it serves more than 700 million pancakes annually, alongside 93 million cups of coffee and 310 million slices of bacon. Short stacks typically carry a suggested price of $5.79 per order.

IHOP was founded in 1958 in Los Angeles. The chain has since shortened its name from “International House of Pancakes” to its current acronym.

This isn’t IHOP’s only pancake promotion of the year. The breakfast chain also offers free pancakes for “National Pancake Day” in March.