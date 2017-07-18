China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, July 18 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 995,208 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 13,520 13,520 13,200 13,305 13,365 -60 6 60
Sep-17 13,495 13,675 13,305 13,515 13,520 -5 746,528 473,710
Oct-17 13,565 13,670 13,380 13,555 13,600 -45 78 188
Nov-17 13,535 13,675 13,350 13,545 13,550 -5 3,592 10,484
Jan-18 15,490 15,810 15,470 15,660 15,510 150 240,856 153,308
Mar-18 15,800 15,855 15,655 15,805 15,555 250 20 102
Apr-18 15,770 15,860 15,600 15,775 15,205 570 14 72
May-18 15,635 15,935 15,610 15,790 15,635 155 4,086 14,558
Jun-18 15,785 15,905 15,660 15,765 15,795 -30 24 34
Jul-18 15,775 15,775 15,720 15,745 15,795 -50 4 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
