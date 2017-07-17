On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Jul 17

For the week ended Jul 16, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

07/16 07/09 2016 Avg

Ark 100 100 100 100

Cali 80 67 97 94

Colo 73 47 65 66

Idah 6 0 5 4

Ill 100 95 97 93

Ind 90 78 94 84

Kans 98 93 97 96

Mich 34 10 39 35

Mo 99 96 98 96

Mont 9 1 2 3

Nebr 83 52 70 58

NC 99 97 99 96

Ohio 87 77 94 72

Okla 98 97 100 99

Ore 12 4 21 18

SD 43 14 48 30

Texas 100 97 100 99

Wash 8 4 9 9

18-state

Avg 75 67 75 73

July 17, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)