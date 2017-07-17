USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Jul 17

For the week ended Jul 16, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
07/16 07/09 2016 Avg
Ark 100 100 100 100
Cali 80 67 97 94
Colo 73 47 65 66
Idah 6 0 5 4
Ill 100 95 97 93
Ind 90 78 94 84
Kans 98 93 97 96
Mich 34 10 39 35
Mo 99 96 98 96
Mont 9 1 2 3
Nebr 83 52 70 58
NC 99 97 99 96
Ohio 87 77 94 72
Okla 98 97 100 99
Ore 12 4 21 18
SD 43 14 48 30
Texas 100 97 100 99
Wash 8 4 9 9
18-state
Avg 75 67 75 73
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 17, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)