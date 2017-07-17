USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 17

For the week ended Jul 16, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09
Idaho 3 0 3 5 24 24 55 62 15 9
Minn 0 0 2 1 15 14 59 61 24 24
Mont 31 33 30 29 23 27 12 8 4 3
ND 21 16 19 19 28 29 28 32 4 4
SD 41 38 33 34 18 18 7 9 1 1
Wash 4 3 14 14 38 40 43 42 1 1
6-state
avg 21 19 20 20 25 26 28 29 6 6
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 24 23 58 60 11 10
PROGRESS:
--Headed--
07/16 07/09 2016 Avg
Idaho 78 70 95 92
Minn 100 95 97 91
Mont 84 60 88 82
ND 92 79 98 85
SD 99 98 100 97
Wash 93 91 99 98
6-state
avg 91 79 95 87
