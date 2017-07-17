On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 17



For the week ended Jul 16, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09

Idaho 3 0 3 5 24 24 55 62 15 9

Minn 0 0 2 1 15 14 59 61 24 24

Mont 31 33 30 29 23 27 12 8 4 3

ND 21 16 19 19 28 29 28 32 4 4

SD 41 38 33 34 18 18 7 9 1 1

Wash 4 3 14 14 38 40 43 42 1 1

6-state

avg 21 19 20 20 25 26 28 29 6 6

yr-ago 2 2 5 5 24 23 58 60 11 10

PROGRESS:

--Headed--

07/16 07/09 2016 Avg

Idaho 78 70 95 92

Minn 100 95 97 91

Mont 84 60 88 82

ND 92 79 98 85

SD 99 98 100 97

Wash 93 91 99 98

6-state

avg 91 79 95 87



