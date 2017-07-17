USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 17

LR_GR410

Little Rock, AR Mon Jul 17, 2017 USDA Market News Service

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long grain milled rice prices steady to firm, instances .75 higher

in Arkansas; medium grain milled rice prices steady to firm, instances up to 2.00

higher in Arkansas. Parboiled prices steady. Second heads steady to .25 lower and

Brewers steady to 1.00 lower; lower money mainly due to increased supply as milling

yields have been less attractive. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices 10.00-20.00

higher; Millfeed prices mostly steady and rice hulls mostly steady on limited spot

trades.

In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady to 2.00 higher. Second

heads and Brewers steady to 1.00 higher. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices 5.00-

15.00 higher and Rice hulls market not available due to uncertainty of market and

buyers.

Rice Bran market trending higher due to limited supply for spot market and

increased activity in exports.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 17th, Sep 17 closed .165 higher at 11.84;

Nov 17 closed .145 higher at 12.04. US dollar index on Monday settled at 95.13.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 21.25-22.50 22.75 22.00 -----

Long brown 22.50-24.50 24.75 NA -----

Medium white 23.50-26.00 ----- 22.00 28.00-30.00

Medium brown 24.25-24.50 ----- NA 28.00-30.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 23.00-25.50 27.00 ----- -----

Second heads 15.00-17.00 14.00 11.75 13.00-15.00

Brewers 13.50-15.00 12.25 9.00-10.00 10.00-12.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 85.00-95.00 80.00-85.00 NA 110.00-130.00

Rice millfeed 38.00-40.00 35.00 NA -----

Rice hulls 5.00-15.00 5.00 NA NA

*NA = not available

Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR

James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

