Telecoms Shares Fall Before Earnings - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down as analysts hedged their bets on the outlook for the sector's earnings. Shares of Telenor rallied after the Norwegian carrier posted earnings ahead of investors' expectations. "Telenor showed first evidence of executing on its cost cutting targets, which consensus continues to doubt," said analysts at brokerage UBS. "Cost control was evident across the board."
July 17, 2017 16:52 ET (20:52 GMT)