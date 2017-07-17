PBOC Net Foreign-Exchange Sales in June at CNY34.32 Billion

China's central bank sold a net 34.32 billion yuan ($5.06 billion) of foreign currency in June, according to calculations made by The Wall Street Journal based on central bank data released Monday.

The figure came in higher than a net foreign-exchange sale of CNY29.33 billion in May, according to the latest data from the People's Bank of China.

The central bank's total forex purchase position stood at CNY21.515 trillion at the end of June, down from CNY21.550 trillion a month before, the PBOC said.

The central bank's total forex purchase position has been falling for 20 straight months, indicating continued capital outflow pressure. However, the size of net sales has mostly been shrinking since December 2016.

--Liyan Qi

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2017 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)