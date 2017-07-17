Cargo Imports Surged at U.S. Seaports in June

Continue Reading Below

U.S. importers are on pace to bring more goods through the country's seaports this summer than last, building up inventories in a sign of growing hopes that the economy will pick up steam this fall.

Investors Are Digging Deeper for Value

As valuations rise to the highest levels in years, some investors are shifting funds into the market's least-loved investments.

SEC's Piwowar Urges Easing of Audit Rule for Smaller Firms

Securities regulators should consider exempting smaller public companies from accounting rules passed after the financial scandals that felled Enron Corp. and other firms, an SEC commissioner said Monday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Proxy Fights Are a Rarity for Peltz's Trian

Trian Fund Management doesn't wage proxy fights often, but when it does, it goes big. The activist investor launched a campaign to get co-founder Nelson Peltz elected to the board of Procter & Gamble. Worth $222 billion, P&G is the largest company to ever face such a campaign.

Banking Regulator Urges CFPB to Delay Rule Barring Mandatory Arbitration

A fight between regulators escalated Monday when President Trump's acting national banking regulator urged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to delay a rule barring mandatory arbitration requirements between financial firms and customers.

The Problem With China's Economic Growth

Domestic demand fueled 6.9% expansion in the second quarter, beating forecasts, but real estate fueled much of the growth and Beijing hasn't yet made a significant dent in the country's debt.

Dow Transports Say This Rally Could Keep Truckin'

An index of plane, train, and shipping companies has been hitting fresh record highs this month, a bullish signal for those who track the century-old Dow Theory.

U.K. Resumes Brexit Talks With EU

U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier returned to the negotiating table, with the focus on U.K. and EU citizens' rights after Brexit and how much London must pay to cover the U.K.'s outstanding financial commitments to the bloc.

Nasdaq Rises for Seventh Consecutive Session

The Nasdaq rose for a seventh straight session, extending its rebound after last month's turbulence in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 retreated from records.

Oil Falls as Oversupply Concerns Persist

Oil prices reversed gains on Monday, as investors weighed signs of strong demand against a global glut that's proven difficult to reduce.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)